Recap: Cboe Global Markets Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.34% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $350,600,000 up by 18.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $341,320,000.

Outlook

Cboe Global Markets hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cboe Global Markets hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cboe/mediaframe/45267/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $122.27

Company's 52-week low was at $77.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.61%

Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets Inc operates the Chicago Board Options Exchange, still the largest U.S. options exchange by total volume. This marketplace offers trading in options on stocks, market indexes and exchange-traded funds and notes. The company also runs a fast-growing futures exchange, CFE, and an electronic options market, C2. After operating for most of its history as a not-for-profit, member-owned exchange company, the company became a for-profit corporation in 2006 and went public in 2010.

 

