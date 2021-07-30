Recap: iRadimed Q2 Earnings

Shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 180.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $9,810,000 rose by 44.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,460,000.

Outlook

IRADIMED said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.16-0.17 and sales of $10.3 million-$10.5 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5g368eqs

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $40.51

52-week low: $20.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.76%

Company Profile

iRadimed Corp develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system, and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system, and accessories and services relating to them. The company provides a non-magnetic IV infusion pump system which is designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The MRI products of the company are sold primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities in the United States and internationally.