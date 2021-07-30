 Skip to main content

Recap: Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.30% year over year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $1,271,000,000 higher by 6.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Guidance

Church & Dwight Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Church & Dwight Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w84hsmei

Technicals

52-week high: $98.96

52-week low: $77.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.36%

Company Description

Church & Dwight is the leading producer of baking soda in the world. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, which are all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand umbrella. Its mix also includes Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L'il Critters/Vitafusion, Orajel, and Water Pik, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. In early 2019, the firm announced the addition of Flawless, which manufactures electric shaving products for women. The firm acquired Zicam at the end of 2020, a leading brand in the cough/cold shortening category. Church & Dwight derives about 85% of its sales from its home turf.

 

