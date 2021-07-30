Huntsman: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 714.29% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $2,024,000,000 rose by 62.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,860,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Huntsman hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Huntsman hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hun/mediaframe/45633/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $32.35

Company's 52-week low was at $18.25

Price action over last quarter: down 11.37%

Company Overview

Huntsman Corp is a US-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), amines, surfactants, maleic anhydride, epoxy-based polymer formulations, textile chemicals, dyes, and others. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU(thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the Rest of the world.