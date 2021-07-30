Johnson Controls Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 23.88% year over year to $0.83, which were in line with the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $6,341,000,000 rose by 18.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,240,000,000.

Guidance

Johnson Controls raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.58-$2.65 to $2.64-$2.66.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $71.78

52-week low: $36.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.07%

Company Profile

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for about 40% of sales, fire and security represents another 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 20% of revenue. In fiscal 2020, Johnson Controls generated over $22 billion in revenue.