Recap: Bloomin Brands Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 209.46% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $1,077,000,000 rose by 86.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Bloomin' Brands sees Q3 adjusted EPS of at least $0.50 and sales of at least $1.015 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h6v2xwae

Technicals

52-week high: $32.81

52-week low: $10.34

Price action over last quarter: down 22.41%

Company Profile

Bloomin Brands Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. Its brand includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The company owns and operates its restaurants, and the remainder is franchised. It derives revenue mainly from the United States, but the company has a presence in Brazil and South Korea with company-owned Outbacks and Carrabbas. In addition, it also has exposure to several countries, predominantly in Asia, principally through franchising.

 

