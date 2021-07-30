Recap: Charter Communications Q2 Earnings

Shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.73% over the past year to $5.29, which beat the estimate of $4.78.

Revenue of $12,802,000,000 higher by 9.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,610,000,000.

Outlook

Charter Communications hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yo69q772

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $749.31

Company's 52-week low was at $554.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.39%

Company Description

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 54 million U.S. homes and businesses, around 40% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second- largest U.S. cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.