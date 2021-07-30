Colgate-Palmolive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) decreased 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.11% year over year to $0.80, which were in line with the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $4,260,000,000 rose by 9.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,240,000,000.

Outlook

Colgate-Palmolive said it sees FY21 net sales up 4%-7% year over year.

The company also sees a decline in gross profit margin.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $86.41

52-week low: $74.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.63%

Company Profile

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 75% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.