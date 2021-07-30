Lazard: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 91.04% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $821,446,000 higher by 51.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $652,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Lazard hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lazard hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbjue4yo

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $48.61

52-week low: $27.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.62%

Company Overview

Lazard has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is nearly equally split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and is geared toward institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 30% in EMEA, and 10% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices in over 40 cities across more than 25 countries and over 3,000 employees.