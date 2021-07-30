 Skip to main content

Recap: Caterpillar Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 152.43% year over year to $2.60, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $12,889,000,000 rose by 28.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,580,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.caterpillar.com%2F&eventid=3191985&sessionid=1&key=FFB4BAE7311A34D029CB33D3B032ADB0&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $246.69

Company's 52-week low was at $130.21

Price action over last quarter: down 6.67%

Company Description

Caterpillar is an iconic manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment with over 15% market share in 2020. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with over 2,000 branches maintained by 168 dealers. Caterpillar Financial Services provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

 

