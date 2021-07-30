IDEXX Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.05% over the past year to $2.34, which beat the estimate of $2.04.

Revenue of $826,142,000 higher by 29.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $782,990,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.20 and $8.36.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,170,000,000 and $3,205,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jg4hhtbw

Technicals

52-week high: $706.95

52-week low: $347.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.76%

Company Profile

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets about 38% of its revenue from outside the United States.