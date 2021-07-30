 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aon: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Aon (NYSE:AON) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.84% year over year to $2.29, which beat the estimate of $1.87.

Revenue of $2,886,000,000 rose by 15.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,670,000,000.

Outlook

Aon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Aon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aon.com%2F&eventid=3193775&sessionid=1&key=4030A688B450A96E0FB9ACDAE0DE36D9&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $265.20

Company's 52-week low was at $179.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.48%

Company Description

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.

 

Related Articles (AON)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
A Preview Of Aon's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2021
A Look Into Aon's Debt
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com