Aon: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aon (NYSE:AON) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.84% year over year to $2.29, which beat the estimate of $1.87.

Revenue of $2,886,000,000 rose by 15.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,670,000,000.

Outlook

Aon hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Aon hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aon.com%2F&eventid=3193775&sessionid=1&key=4030A688B450A96E0FB9ACDAE0DE36D9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $265.20

Company's 52-week low was at $179.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.48%

Company Description

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.