Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1145.45% over the past year to $1.37, which missed the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $3,144,000,000 up by 92.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,070,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Weyerhaeuser hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/165/41884

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.68

52-week low: $26.51

Price action over last quarter: down 10.85%

Company Description

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.