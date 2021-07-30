 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1145.45% over the past year to $1.37, which missed the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $3,144,000,000 up by 92.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,070,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Weyerhaeuser hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/165/41884

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.68

52-week low: $26.51

Price action over last quarter: down 10.85%

Company Description

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

 

Related Articles (WY)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Weyerhaeuser
Earnings Preview For Weyerhaeuser
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com