Recap: Fresenius Medical Care Q2 Earnings

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 31.82% over the past year to $0.45, which missed the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $5,204,000,000 up by 3.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Fresenius Medical Care hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Fresenius Medical Care hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://streamstudio.world-television.com/CCUIv3/registration.aspx?ticket=1016-1501-29747&target=en-default-&status=preview&browser=ns-0-1-0-0-0

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.55

Company's 52-week low was at $33.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.75%

Company Description

Fresenius Medical Care is the largest dialysis company in the world, treating over 345,000 patients from over 4,000 clinics across the globe as of December 2020. In addition to providing dialysis services, the firm is a leading supplier of dialysis products, including machines, dialyzers, and concentrates. Fresenius accounts for about 35% of the global dialysis products market and benefits from being the world's only fully integrated dialysis business. Services account for roughly 80% of firmwide revenue, including care coordination and ancillary operations, while products account for the other roughly 20%. Products typically enjoy a higher margin, making them a strong contributor to the bottom line.