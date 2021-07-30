Capri Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 236.54% over the past year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $1,253,000,000 higher by 177.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Capri raised FY22 EPS guidance from $3.80-$3.90 to $4.50.

The comapny also boosted sales forecast from $5.15 billion to $5.3 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.capriholdings.com%2F&eventid=3193718&sessionid=1&key=AC1748F61F8B93239990435A73BEF223®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $59.60

Company's 52-week low was at $13.80

Price action over last quarter: down 12.25%

Company Profile

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands that comprise Capri Holdings. Capri markets, distributes, and retails upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest and original brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 800 company-owned stores, third-party retailers, and e-commerce. Milan-based Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion. Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since he was part of a group that acquired Michael Kors in 2003.