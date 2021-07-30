Recap: Avient Q2 Earnings

Shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 210.71% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $1,235,000,000 up by 102.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.68 and $0.68.

Q3 revenue expected between $1,150,000,000 and $1,150,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p4owuchb

Price Action

52-week high: $54.21

52-week low: $23.22

Price action over last quarter: down 6.33%

Company Profile

Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in three segments: Specialty Engineered Materials; Distribution; and Color, Additives, & Ink. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.