Recap: Portland General Electric Q2 Earnings
Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 16.28% over the past year to $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.37.
Revenue of $537,000,000 rose by 14.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $485,080,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.70 and $2.85.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 30, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/izpmru8n
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $51.60
52-week low: $31.96
Price action over last quarter: down 2.63%
Company Description
Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to 900,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.
