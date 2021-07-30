 Skip to main content

Recap: Portland General Electric Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 16.28% over the past year to $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $537,000,000 rose by 14.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $485,080,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.70 and $2.85.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/izpmru8n

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $51.60

52-week low: $31.96

Price action over last quarter: down 2.63%

Company Description

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to 900,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

 

