Carter's: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 209.26% year over year to $1.67, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $746,400,000 rose by 44.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $713,840,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.28 and $7.28.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,478,000,000 and $3,478,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mjftwkvm

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $116.92

52-week low: $76.01

Price action over last quarter: down 11.65%

Company Profile

Carter's Inc makes apparel for babies and children under brand names including Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh. It sells its products primarily through three channels: branded retail stores in the United States and Canada, company websites, and department stores and other wholesale locations. The majority of Carter's sales are in the U.S. and through the Carter's brand. The company predominantly sources products through contract manufacturers in Asia. It has multiple distribution centers in the U.S., in addition to distribution centers in Canada and Asia that serve international customers.