Recap: Barnes Q2 Earnings

Shares of Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% year over year to $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $321,158,000 rose by 36.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $304,150,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.83 and $1.98.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.barnesgroupinc.com%2F&eventid=3182257&sessionid=1&key=A4977DF4D71DA56D4BF0F7E87F2EF9B8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $57.64

52-week low: $33.59

Price action over last quarter: down 0.74%

Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc is a U.S. based industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The industrial segment manufactures precision parts, products, and systems for critical applications in end markets including transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer products. The aerospace segment provides machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe and industrial gas turbine builders, and the military. This segment also provides aftermarket maintenance, overhaul and repair services for turbine engine manufacturers, airlines, and the military. The company generates around half of its revenue from the domestic American market.