Dime Community Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 141.03% over the past year to $0.94, which missed the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $122,798,000 rose by 136.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $101,510,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dime Community Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dcom/mediaframe/45634/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $35.87

52-week low: $10.59

Price action over last quarter: down 0.39%

Company Description

Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as a holding company. It gathers deposits from customers within its market area and via the internet, and invests them in multifamily residential, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities, obligations of the U.S. government and government- sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

 

