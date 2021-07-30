 Skip to main content

AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) fell 3.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 273.17% over the past year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $437,682,000 up by 87.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $408,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AdvanSix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/asix/mediaframe/45492/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $33.28

52-week low: $11.58

Price action over last quarter: down 0.16%

Company Overview

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin. Nylon 6 is a synthetic material used by the customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films, which in turn are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. In addition, it also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and other chemical intermediates. Geographically, the group operates through the United States and its business is also expanding internationally but it derives the majority of revenue from the United States region.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

