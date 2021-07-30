 Skip to main content

KVH Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.44% over the past year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $43,363,000 up by 17.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $41,310,000.

Guidance

KVH Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

KVH Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tgwckj9v

Price Action

52-week high: $15.29

Company's 52-week low was at $7.42

Price action over last quarter: down 15.79%

Company Overview

KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television, and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music, and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel, and retail markets. It operates within two segments: the Mobile connectivity segment and the Inertial navigation segment, of which the Mobile connectivity segment generates the majority of its revenue. It is also a manufacturer of commercial guidance and stabilization applications. Geographically, it operates through the United States, but its business can also be seen amplifying in the region of Canada, Europe, and other countries.

 

