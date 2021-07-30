 Skip to main content

Recap: Mammoth Energy Services Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) fell 9.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 127.27% year over year to ($0.75), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $47,440,000 declined by 21.08% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $55,820,000.

Guidance

Mammoth Energy Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/no73aiq7

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $7.27

52-week low: $1.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.31%

Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services Inc is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company segments include Infrastructure, Well Completion, Sand, Drilling and All Other. The company derived revenue from United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

 

