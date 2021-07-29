 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Mohawk Industries Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1102.70% year over year to $4.45, which beat the estimate of $3.63.

Revenue of $2,954,000,000 up by 44.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,730,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Mohawk Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $231.80

52-week low: $78.93

Price action over last quarter: down 4.70%

Company Description

Mohawk Industries manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. The Georgia-based company has grown from a U.S.-focused carpeting manufacturer to a leading global player in the diversified flooring market. Mohawk operates three reporting segments: global ceramic ($3.6 billion of sales in 2019), North America flooring ($3.8 billion), and rest of the world flooring ($2.5 billion). The company generates approximately 60% of its sales in the United States.

 

Related Articles (MHK)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021
Tony Zhang's Mohawk Industries Trade
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings