Recap: Mohawk Industries Q2 Earnings

Shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1102.70% year over year to $4.45, which beat the estimate of $3.63.

Revenue of $2,954,000,000 up by 44.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,730,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Mohawk Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $231.80

52-week low: $78.93

Price action over last quarter: down 4.70%

Company Description

Mohawk Industries manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. The Georgia-based company has grown from a U.S.-focused carpeting manufacturer to a leading global player in the diversified flooring market. Mohawk operates three reporting segments: global ceramic ($3.6 billion of sales in 2019), North America flooring ($3.8 billion), and rest of the world flooring ($2.5 billion). The company generates approximately 60% of its sales in the United States.