Texas Roadhouse: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 325.00% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.94.
Revenue of $898,788,000 rose by 88.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $855,560,000.
Guidance
Texas Roadhouse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.texasroadhouse.com%2F&eventid=3192504&sessionid=1&key=F7D9292E53FCC64FFA5BA9DBB316BC75®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $110.75
Company's 52-week low was at $52.13
Price action over last quarter: down 15.90%
Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company has over 500 restaurants in over 45 states and a few foreign countries. Revenue from external customers is derived principally from food and beverage sales.
