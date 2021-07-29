Texas Roadhouse: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 325.00% year over year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $898,788,000 rose by 88.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $855,560,000.

Guidance

Texas Roadhouse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.texasroadhouse.com%2F&eventid=3192504&sessionid=1&key=F7D9292E53FCC64FFA5BA9DBB316BC75®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $110.75

Company's 52-week low was at $52.13

Price action over last quarter: down 15.90%

Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company has over 500 restaurants in over 45 states and a few foreign countries. Revenue from external customers is derived principally from food and beverage sales.