Recap: Hercules Cap Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.32, which were in line with the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $69,559,000 higher by 2.34% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $70,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Hercules Cap hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hercules Cap hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8fojw36

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.72

Company's 52-week low was at $10.57

Price action over last quarter: down 0.06%

Company Description

Hercules Capital Inc is a specialty finance company engaged in providing senior secured loans to high-growth, venture capital-backed companies in a variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. It invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The company lends to and invests in portfolio companies in various technology-related industries including technology, drug discovery and development, biotechnology, life sciences, healthcare, and sustainable and renewable technology.