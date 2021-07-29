Dolby Laboratories: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.44% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $286,799,000 higher by 16.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $278,790,000.

Guidance

Dolby Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.47-$0.62 vs $0.66 Est., Sales $280M-$310M vs $304.83M Est.; Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.57-$3.72 vs $3.51 Est., Sales $1.28B-$1.31B vs $1.29B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

Conference call webcast available

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $104.74

Company's 52-week low was at $63.45

Price action over last quarter: down 1.26%

Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company generates three fourths of its revenue from licensing its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers around the world. The rest of revenue comes from equipment sales to professional producers and audio engineering services.