Recap: Aspen Aerogels Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.52% over the past year to ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $31,670,000 higher by 28.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $26,100,000.

Guidance

Aspen Aerogels Sees FY21 Revs $110M-$118M Vs $109.37M Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aerogel.com%2F&eventid=3191078&sessionid=1&key=F671430828319EB8196499028F0FC7FE&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.44

Company's 52-week low was at $5.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 111.41%

Company Overview

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; and others.

 

