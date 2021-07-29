Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.47% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $230,126,000 up by 5.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $212,820,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.40 and $2.70.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $875,000,000 and $905,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/esvgzq48

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $61.99

Company's 52-week low was at $37.46

Price action over last quarter: down 16.63%

Company Overview

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.