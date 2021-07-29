 Skip to main content

Recap: Upwork Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) fell 4.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 133.33% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $124,181,000 higher by 41.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,240,000.

Outlook

Upwork hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2np9x5e

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $64.49

52-week low: $13.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.95%

Company Overview

Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The develops platform for hiring and freelancing purpose. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll.

 

