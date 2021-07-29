 Skip to main content

Recap: SM Energy Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) decreased 3.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 106.67% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $563,849,000 rose by 232.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $395,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.86

Company's 52-week low was at $1.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.92%

Company Description

SM Energy is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from some of the United States' premier drilling locations. Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.

 

