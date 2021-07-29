eHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) rose 0.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 742.86% year over year to ($0.45), which beat the estimate of ($0.61).

Revenue of $96,557,000 up by 8.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $89,600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

eHealth hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/br4v7r48

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $94.41

52-week low: $47.84

Price action over last quarter: down 21.69%

Company Overview

eHealth Inc offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers. Users can purchase the insurance online. The exchange includes Medicare options, and seniors can enroll in those plans online or via phone. The company primarily generates revenue through commissions it receives from health insurance carriers. EHealth has relationships with the leading health insurance carriers in the United States and offers thousands of plans online. All of the company's revenue is from the United States.