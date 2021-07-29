Recap: Axos Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) rose 1.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.95% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $158,455,000 rose by 8.55% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $160,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Axos Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478369&tp_key=f999f31f1f

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.36

52-week low: $20.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.55%

Company Description

Axos Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its bank subsidiary, BofI Federal Bank, a nationwide bank that provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small to medium-size businesses in certain sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its operating segments are banking and securities business. The bank distributed its products through a wide range of retail distribution channels, including only banking brands, affinity groups, and sales teams, among others. The majority of the bank's mortgage exposure is titled toward the state of California, particularly its southern region. Net interest income is a majority of the bank's revenue.