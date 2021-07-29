Recap: Exponent Q2 Earnings

Shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) rose 1.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 54.84% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $119,877,000 up by 30.24% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $112,470,000.

Outlook

Exponent hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Exponent hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL:

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $102.42

52-week low: $68.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.97%

Company Profile

Exponent Inc provides engineering and scientific consulting services on a project-by-project basis. The company's consultant team is composed of scientists, physicians, engineers, as well as business and regulatory consultants. The company currently operates through two segments. The engineering and other scientific segments, which accounts for the majority of revenue, provides servicing encompassing biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, etc. The environmental and health segment covers chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences and others. The company generates almost all of its revenues from America.