Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) decreased 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 122.22% year over year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $1,934,000 higher by 132.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,800,000.

Guidance

Wrap Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wrap Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J9suaduIT16_TJLVH5aGoQ

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.80

Company's 52-week low was at $4.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.24%

Company Profile

Wrap Technologies Inc is a security technology company. It is focused on delivering innovative solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The company's product BolaWrap 100 is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of approximately 10-25 feet. Its product offerings comprise BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device, Wrap Reality, and Wrap Armor.