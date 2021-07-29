Recap: Fortinet Q2 Earnings
Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 15.85% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.88.
Revenue of $801,100,000 up by 30.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $743,650,000.
Guidance
Fortninet Sees FY21 Revs $3.21B-$3.25B Vs $3.11B Est
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/afyvdspr
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $277.00
Company's 52-week low was at $106.75
Price action over last quarter: Up 37.10%
Company Profile
Fortinet is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support, and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and government entities. Its products include unified threat management appliances, firewalls, network security, and its security platform, Security Fabric. Services revenue is primarily from FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support. At the end of 2019, products were 37% of revenue and services were 63% of sales. The California-based company sells products worldwide, with the Americas representing 43% of sales in 2019.
