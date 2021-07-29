Recap: Skyworks Solutions Q3 Earnings

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 72.00% over the past year to $2.15, which beat the estimate of $2.14.

Revenue of $1,116,000,000 up by 51.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected between $2.53 and $2.53.

Q4 revenue expected between $1,270,000,000 and $1,330,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xi2p3jdr

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $204.00

Company's 52-week low was at $130.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.68%

Company Overview

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.