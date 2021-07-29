Werner Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 38.71% over the past year to $0.86, which were in line with the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $649,814,000 higher by 14.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $648,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Werner Enterprises hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wern/mediaframe/42363/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $49.76

Company's 52-week low was at $35.15

Price action over last quarter: down 1.27%

Company Overview

Werner Enterprises ranks among the top five full-truckload carriers by revenue, with a fleet of more than 7,800 tractors, including owner operators. It derives about 80% of its top line from a wide array of full-truckload shipping services (including dedicated contract carriage); roughly 20% comes from non-asset-based logistics operations, including truck brokerage.