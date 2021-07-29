Recap: PTC Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 35.88% year over year to ($1.68), which beat the estimate of ($1.82).
Revenue of $116,676,000 rose by 55.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $110,500,000.
Guidance
PTC Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6jhc5w2q
Technicals
52-week high: $70.82
Company's 52-week low was at $37.12
Price action over last quarter: down 6.46%
Company Description
PTC Therapeutics Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small-molecule therapeutics. Its target area is RNA biology post-transcriptional control processes of the events occurring in a cell when a RNA messenger is copied from DNA during the transcription process. The discovered products address multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders, such as nonsense mutations in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and oncology.
