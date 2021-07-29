Travere Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 77.27% over the past year to ($0.39), which beat the estimate of ($0.68).
Revenue of $54,617,000 up by 12.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $50,330,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Travere Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/byztc8jo
Price Action
52-week high: $33.09
Company's 52-week low was at $12.75
Price action over last quarter: down 30.83%
Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for people living with rare diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often lead to end-stage kidney disease.
