Zynex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.11% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $31,022,000 higher by 61.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $31,310,000.

Looking Ahead

Zynex hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Zynex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1487/42267

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $22.89

Company's 52-week low was at $12.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.71%

Company Description

Zynex Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of medical devices. It operates through one primary business segment, Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products. The business activities of the company are carried out through its subsidiaries. The company designs, manufacture, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. it also develops and markets medical devices for non-invasive cardiac monitoring, the products of which are under development. The company markets Zynex-manufactured products which include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Non-Invasive Blood Volume Monitor and others.