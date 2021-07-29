 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking into PepsiCo's Return on Capital Employed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) earned $3.13 billion, a 28.66% increase from the preceding quarter. PepsiCo also posted a total of $19.22 billion in sales, a 29.67% increase since Q1. PepsiCo earned $2.43 billion, and sales totaled $14.82 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in PepsiCo's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, PepsiCo posted an ROCE of 0.2%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For PepsiCo, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Analyst Predictions

PepsiCo reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.72/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.53/share.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aurora's New Board Member, Virginia's New Marijuana Regulatory Board, Hemp Co. NuSachi And OSS Strengthen Leadership
Understanding PepsiCo's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Antuit.ai Launches First AI Modeling Solution -- Putting CPG And Retail Market In Driver's Seat To Forecast Consumer Demand
KFC Korea To Launch NFTs Through New Partnership
Shrinkflation Is Taking Effect With These Popular Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings