Albertsons Companies Stock Gains On Strong Q1 Earnings, Raised FY21 Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
  • Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACIreported a first-quarter FY21 sales decline of 6.5% to $21.27 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $20.3 billion.
  • Identical sales decreased 10.0%; on a two-year stacked basis, Identical sales growth was 16.5%.
  • Gross profit decreased 8.6% Y/Y to $6.2 billion. Gross profit margin contracted 70 bps to 29.1%.
  • Selling and administrative expenses fell 4.6% Y/Y to $5.5 billion and were 25.9% of sales.
  • The operating margin was 3.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined 29.3% Y/Y to $687.1 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities declined 49.4% Y/Y to $1.1 billion. The company held $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 19, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.89 beat the analyst consensus of $0.67.
  • "Our performance is clear evidence of the structural enhancements we have made to our business, as well as our ability to retain market share gains compared to pre-pandemic levels," said CEO Vivek Sankaran.
  • Outlook: Albertsons sees FY21 Identical sales to decline (5%) - (6%), versus the prior view of decline (6%) - (7.5%), representing two-year stacked growth of 10.9% - 11.9%, previously 9.4% - 10.9%.
  • The company raised the adjusted EPS outlook to $2.20 - $2.30 from $1.95 - $2.05, compared to the consensus of $1.98.
  • Adjusted EBITDA outlook raised to $3.7 billion - $3.8 billion from $3.5 billion - $3.6 billion.
  • Price action: ACI shares are trading higher by 4.39% at $21.63 on the last check Thursday.

