Yum Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Shares of Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.46% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $1,602,000,000 rose by 33.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,480,000,000.

Guidance

Yum Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yum/mediaframe/45826/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $125.65

52-week low: $88.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.86%

Company Overview

Yum Brands is a U.S.-based restaurant operator featuring a portfolio of four brands: KFC (25,300 global units), Pizza Hut (17,700 units), Taco Bell (7,500 units), and The Habit Burger (290 units). With $50 billion in 2020 systemwide sales, the firm is the second- largest restaurant company in the world, behind McDonald's ($90 billion) but ahead of Restaurant Brands International ($31 billion) and Starbucks ($19 billion). Yum is 98% franchised, with the largest franchisee, Yum China, created via a 2016 spin-off transaction (after which Yum China agreed to pay 3% royalties to Yum Brands in perpetuity). Yum is the newest evolution of Tricon Brands, formerly a division of PepsiCo, and generates the bulk of its revenue from franchise royalties and marketing contributions.

 

