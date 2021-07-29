 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Mr. Cooper Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 149.35% year over year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $574,000,000 decreased by 8.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $684,040,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $37.91

52-week low: $13.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.25%

Company Description

Mr. Cooper Group Inc is a home loan servicer. The company focuses on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products. It has three operating segments namely Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The company derives the maximum revenue from the Originations segment. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through a direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for existing customers, and through a correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers and brokers. It also provides technology and data-enhanced solutions to home-buyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

 

