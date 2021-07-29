Recap: PROG Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 7.63% over the past year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $659,971,000 declined by 35.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $654,830,000.

Outlook

PROG Holdings raised FY21 EPS guidance from $3.80-$4.05 to $3.90-$4.10.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.progholdings.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $60.50

52-week low: $41.27

Price action over last quarter: down 10.82%

Company Profile

PROG Holdings Inc is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through more than 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the district of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The firm operates in two segments Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the Progressive Leasing segment that offers lease-to-own transactions mainly to credit-challenged consumers, through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, via in-store, mobile, and online solutions.