 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Altisource Portfolio Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.21% year over year to ($0.69), which missed the estimate of ($0.49).

Revenue of $43,966,000 decreased by 51.69% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $54,150,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Altisource Portfolio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6v9y8gmr

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.97

52-week low: $5.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.14%

Company Overview

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.

 

Related Articles (ASPS)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Altisource Portfolio Insights: Return On Capital Employed
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Altisource Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com