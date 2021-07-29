Comcast: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.74% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $28,546,000,000 up by 20.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $27,160,000,000.

Outlook

Comcast hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Comcast hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uimti9eu

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.11

Company's 52-week low was at $40.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.50%

Company Profile

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 60 million U.S. homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 55% of the homes in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC broadcast network, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is the dominant television provider in the U.K. and has invested heavily in exclusive and proprietary content to build this position. The firm is also the largest pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.