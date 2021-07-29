 Skip to main content

Recap: Laboratory Corp Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Shares of Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 138.52% over the past year to $6.13, which beat the estimate of $5.57.

Revenue of $3,841,000,000 up by 38.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,610,000,000.

Outlook

Laboratory Corp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Laboratory Corp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h74o5cxg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $285.82

Company's 52-week low was at $170.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.51%

Company Overview

Laboratory Corporation of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing. With the addition of Covance, LabCorp also has a sizable footprint in the global contract research organization market.

 

