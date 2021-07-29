 Skip to main content

Diebold Nixdorf: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 73.68% year over year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $943,500,000 rose by 5.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $959,200,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,000,000,000 and $4,100,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.30

52-week low: $5.97

Price action over last quarter: down 4.30%

Company Overview

Diebold Nixdorf Inc is engaged in providing software and hardware services for financial and retail industries. The customer segments of the company are banking which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions and retail that offers solutions, software, and services which improves the checkout process for retailers.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

